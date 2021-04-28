PIA to airlift another one million COVID vaccine doses from China

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday has finalised arrangements to airlift another consignment of COVID vaccine from China.

As per details, three Boeing 777 aircraft of the PIA will fly to Beijing to transport another one million COVID vaccine doses to Pakistan today evening. Arrangements have been put in place.

The PIA had sought permission from the relevant department, earlier this week, to send its aircraft to Beijing to airlift COVID-19 vaccine doses.

On Tuesday, Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) for Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the use of corona vaccine is underway in a transparent manner, it is absolutely wrong that the government is relying on donated vaccines only. Pakistan has purchased 3 million vaccine doses since March 30 and deals for 30 million vaccine doses have been finalised, while 1.7 million doses of the vaccine were donated by China.

Earlier, three planes of Pakistan International Airlines carrying a consignment of one million COVID-19 vaccine doses had arrived in Islamabad.

Read more: PIA airlifts one million coronavirus vaccine doses from China

According to a National Health Ministry official, three PIA Boeing 777 aircraft brought one million Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China.

The aircrafts had left for China on Saturday. Two special planes and a PIA regular flight were used to airlift the corona vaccine doses from Beijing.

Comments

comments