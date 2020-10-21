PIA ends allowances for cabin crew

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced to end officiating allowances of its cabin crew from November 1, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by GM Flight Services, all officiated assignments allotted to the cabin crew will be revoked from November 2020.

“It is notified that all officiated assignments allotted to cabin crew e.g Flight Purser to Senior Purser, Sr. Flight Steward/ Air hostess to Flight Purser will be revoked from Nov, 2020,” reads the notification.

The notification stated that new rosters will be published as per the actual designation of the cabin crew.

“Applicable assignment / officiating allowances in this regard to be discontinued accordingly,” the notification stated.

