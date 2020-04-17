PIA allowed to partially restore flight operations to UK

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been allowed to partially restore its flight operations for the United Kingdom (UK) in order to repatriate stranded Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Friday.

The aviation authority granted permission to the national flag-carrier to operate some special flights to the UK for bringing back nationals. The special flights will be operated from Lahore and Islamabad airports from April 19.

The PIA flights will also transport British citizens from Pakistan and brought back nationals trapped in the UK due to suspension of flight operation following coronavirus pandemic.

According to PIA spokesperson, the airline will prioritise the nationals booked their tickets in advance.

The announcement was made after the British government gave a statement earlier in the day to commence chartered flights from April 21 to repatriate citizens from Pakistan.

The special flights will be operated from Islamabad and Lahore to London and Manchester to bring back 2,500 British citizens, whereas, each passenger will be charged 527 British pound.

The United Kingdom (UK) government asked citizens staying in Pakistan to book their tickets from the official website. British MP Lord Tariq Ahmad thanked British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner for his efforts to make arrangements for the special flights.

