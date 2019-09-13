PIA announces promotions for flight attendants

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has announced the promotion of 229 flight attendants, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the administration, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, around 229 flight attendants were promoted to upper grades.

Around 120 flight attendants were promoted to Grade 6 from Grade 5, whereas, more than 96 attendants were promoted to Group 7, reads a notification.

Similarly, 13 attendants were lifted from Grade 7 to Grade 8.

Earlier in August, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had announced a record number of promotions of 1,000 flight attendants as it was the highest-ever figure in the history citing past records.

Sources had said that the large-scale promotions were made for the first time in history in Flight Services Department of the national flag-carrier as more than 600 flight attendants were promoted to Grade 4 to Grade 5, whereas, more than 90 attendants were promoted to Group 6 from Grade-5.

