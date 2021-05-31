PIA announces to resume Air Safari service

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the relaunch of its Air Safari service , ARY News reported on Monday.

The inaugural flight of Air Safari will fly from Islamabad to Skardu as all preparations have been finalized for the relaunch of PIA’s Air Safari service.

The airliner will announce a schedule in the upcoming days. The flight will fly passengers over snow-capped peaks in the country’s north.

K2 and Nanga Parbat are Pakistan’s highest mountains, and are popular among mountaineers. K2 is the world’s second-highest mountain at 8,611 meters above sea level.

Back in 2018, the national flag carrier had announced to launch its Air Safari service.

However, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had shut down its planned commercial launch of the Air Safari flight, days after reportedly announcing the service due to operational difficulties.

In order to boost tourism, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week had issued TPRI (Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration) license to a newly launched private airline named North Air.

As per details, the privately launched new airline is planned to operate flights for Gilgit, Skardu, Chitral and Gwadar.

Initially, the airline will operate flights between Islamabad-Gilgit, Islamabad-Skardu, Islamabad-Chitral and Islamabad-Gwadar.

