KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced to restart biometric attendance in all offices of the national flag carrier, ARY News reported.

The national carrier’s human resources department issued a circular which stated all employees will mark their attendance through a biometric system from February 1.

Earlier, the management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suspended biometric attendance in all offices during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national airline issued a circular which stated the suspension of marking the attendance of employees on TMS machines on all stations from December 1. It said that employees will mark their attendance manually on registers to be maintained in the Line Manager’s offices.

Pakistan has recorded 64 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,514.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 64 more lives and 1,910 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,371 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,147 patients are still in critical condition.

