PIA brings back 300 Pakistanis stranded in Germany

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Monday brought back 300 stranded Pakistani nationals from Germany through a special flight, ARY News reported.

PIA’s special flight brought back home the Pakistani nationals stuck in Frankfurt owing to suspension of international flights to the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

The special flight reached Islamabad airport on Monday morning, where doctors examined and screened the passengers.

All the passengers and crew members have for now been quarantined at a local hotel.

The national flag carrier is continuing its operations to bring back stranded Pakistani expats across the globe and so far 11,700 have been airlifted from the various countries.

Earlier in the day, three more crew members of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been diagnosed as positive for the novel coronavirus that has so far killed 281 people and affected over 13,320 across the country.

The affected flight attendants were put into quarantine in a local hotel in Islamabad for two days upon return from Manchester on board a repatriation flight. During this period, they took a test for the virus, which turned out to be positive.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier confirmed the news saying they were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Comments

comments