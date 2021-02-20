PIA business model review: Foreign experts to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

KARACHI: A delegation of four foreign experts will arrive in Pakistan over the invitation of Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain to review the business model of the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted special permission for inbound travel to the foreign experts from the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa and Portugal over the request of the PIA administration.

Dr Ishrat Hussain, who is supervising the reforms and restructuring process of PIA, had invited the team of consultants to review and advice the future plan of the national carrier.

According to a letter, the consultant team will undertake a business model review and also meet government officials at the finance ministry and other departments.

The foreign experts including Chris Hudson and Stuart Matheson from the UK, Theunis Potgieter from South Africa and Paulo Nunes from Portugal will travel to Pakistan through a Turkish Airlines flight tomorrow.

It may be noted here that Pakistan’s aviation authority had banned the entry of passengers among Category C countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, PIA had hired IATA consultancy services through a tender to devise a business plan for the revival of the national airlines.

