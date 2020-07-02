PIA, CAA will emerge better than ever from crisis: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Thursday said that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will go through a thorough cleanup phase, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahzad Akbar said that he was hopeful that the national flight carrier will emerge from this crisis as a top airline of the world, he also said that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will also be among the top aviation authorities post cleanup.

Zaidi said that those who have gotten out of turn promotions or was illegally appointed to an office will be severely dealt with in CAA and PIA; “the matter of the fake license holding pilots would soon be wrapped up and reaches its logical conclusion,” he added.

He also said that the government is introducing a new aviation policy, he went on to reveal that pilot licensing was revised in the year 2010 and after that many licenses were found to be against the revisions or questionable.

“After an investigation, 54 pilots were banned and no one will be spared on the basis of their political connections, it’s the politicians that destroyed the institute in the first place,” said Ali Zaidi.

The minister also said that the safety of the people was the government’s primary responsibility and if there is doubt on the capability of any pilot then they will be grounded.

Zaidi also revealed that five personnel employed by the CAA had already been sacked amidst the fake licensing probe.

SAPM Shahzad Akbar speaking at the press conference said that the Prime Minister has directed the CAA to complete the fake licensing investigations on priority basis; he also said suspension of licenses will be authorized at future cabinet meetings while doubtful licenses are also being investigated upon.

