PIA allows carrying cargo on passenger seats

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has granted permission for carrying cargo on passengers seats of the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

However, the airline has issued safety guidelines to the crew members in regard to the carriage of cargo in the passenger cabin.

According to the safety guidelines, the cargo loaded on the seats should not exceed the height of the seat’s backrest and loading in the cabinet should be made in such a manner that ensures easy access for firefighting in an emergency situation.

It added that at least one row abreast (every 4th / 5th row or as appropriate) should be left vacant to crossover aisles for firefighting and cargo should be secured using approved tie-down, whereas, galleys and toilets should not be used for cargo.

Furthermore, dangerous goods should only be loaded in the cargo holds as per regulations and approved company procedures and must not be allowed in the passenger cabin.

The airline directed two cabin crew members to take a round of cabin every 20 to 30 minutes for the purpose of fire or smoke detection besides taking prescribed safety steps in case of any emergency.

Comments

comments