PIA check-in system down after submarine cable fault

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) check-in system across the country went down after internet services were badly impacted due to a fault in international submarine cables, ARY News reported.

The national flag carrier switched to a manual system to run its operations, which may result in flight delays.

Separately, PIA, in a tweet, said: “PTCL network is down due to damage to their underground cables causing outage of PIA Check-In systems across the country. We’re moving to backup systems and manual processes. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to the resulting delays.”

Earlier, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) tweeted: “We regret to inform you that due to international submarine cable fault, internet services are impacted across Pakistan.”

“Our technical teams are working on fully restoring internet services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience,” it added.

Whereas, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, in a statement, said, “Due to a fault in the international submarine cable, internet services have been affected.”

“Since today evening, some areas of Pakistan experienced a disruption in services.”

