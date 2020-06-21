KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday distributed cheques for six-month rent to the residents of Model Colony, whose houses were damaged by the PK8303 crash.

The cheques were handed to the owners of 21 affected houses at a ceremony held at the national flag carrier’s Training Centre. PIA Chief Operating Officer Aijaz Mazhar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Aftab Siddiqui were present on the occasion.

Speaking to the participants, Naqvi, who is also the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, said that thankfully, no loss of life was reported on ground as a result of the crash and reiterated that the government stands by the victims.

Aftab Siddiqui said all damaged houses at the crash site will be restored to their original condition. He said funds earmarked for MNAs will be utilised for construction of a road at the site of the incident.

Earlier, a spokesperson for PIA had said cheques for payment of rent for the six months will be distributed among the affected residents of Model Cloney at a ceremony Sunday at PIA Training Center in Karachi in the first phase.

In the second phase, PIA will rebuild the damaged houses after completion of the survey report, he added.

PIA will pay Rs30,00 per month as rent for 120 square yard house, Rs50,000 for 180 and 200 square yard houses, said the spokesperson.

