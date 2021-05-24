In a first, PIA direct flight from Karachi lands in Skardu

KARACHI: The first-ever-direct flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Karachi has landed at the Skardu airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

The flight operation has been initiated on the special directives of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in a move to uplift tourism in the country.

The Airbus-320 with 178 passengers and eight cabin crews on board reached Skardu from Karachi.

Last week, the flight was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to operate weekly two flights from Karachi to Skardu to facilitate tourists.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had earlier said that the national carrier was planning to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu in order to promote tourism.

Talking to the media, the CEO had said that after launching direct flights from Lahore to Skardu, the national flag carrier planning to launch Lahore-Gilgit flights as well.

The national carrier earlier this year had commenced direct flights from Lahore to the northern areas.

On March 26, Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport had welcomed the first flight, after a hiatus of 17 years.

