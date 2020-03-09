PIA all set to resume direct flights to US

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has all set to resume direct flights between Pakistan and the United States (US), ARY News reported.

In a major development, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has allocated the B-6 lounge of the Islamabad International Airport for the passengers departing for the United States.

Sources said that the latest screening machines have been installed in the B-6 lounge.

The sources maintained that a five-member team of the US Homeland Security has arrived in Islamabad to overview the arrangements for direct flights and the security measures at the major airports in the country.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will also visit the B-6 lounge at Islamabad airport and other airports to review the security arrangements.

Last year on November 17, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start direct flights to United States (US) from April 2020 as the preparations had been entered into its final phase.

Sources had told ARY News that the national flag-carrier will initiate direct flights between Pakistan-US from the month of April next year and the PIA administration had sought permission from the American officials for it besides providing related documents and plans.

Sources had added that PIA will utilize its long-range Boeing 777 aircraft for the flight operation to the US. It is pertinent to mention here that a team of homeland security of US had visited Pakistan to overview of the arrangements for direct flights at Islamabad and Karachi airports.

