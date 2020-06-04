KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has slashed salaries of its employees by up to 10-25 percent as the national carrier was going tough times due to limited flight operations amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, the salaries of the employees whose annual gross pay is above Rs100,000 have been slashed by 10 percent.

Similarly, those employees whose pay is above 300,000 will face up to 25 percent salary cut.

The spokesperson said that the salary cut will not apply over grade1-4 employees. He said that the Aviation industry has suffered a lot due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Back in March, top officials of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have announced a voluntary cut in their salaries.

Initially, Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik announced a voluntary cut of 20 percent from his salary due to the losses sustained by the airline.

Following his footsteps, the other officials also announced a cut in their salaries. The chief officers of the departments announced a 20 percent cut, followed by 15 percent cut from general managers’ salaries, 10 percent from deputy general managers and eight percent from managers’ salaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had incurred losses of up to Rs 4 billion in the month of March due to coronavirus pandemic.

