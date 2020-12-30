PIA extends voluntary separation scheme deadline

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced to extend the deadline for receiving applications under the voluntary separation scheme for one more day, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the PIA human resource chief, the employees of the national flag carrier can now apply for early retirement under VSS till 31st of December.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 1,300 employees of the airline had submitted applications seeking early retirement under the voluntary separation scheme (VSS).

PIA had planned to cut down the number of its employees to 7,500, less than half the current strength of its workforce, to reduce cost.

Earlier on December 22, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to extend the time limit of the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) availed by its employees.

The decision had been made in a meeting headed by PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshall Arshad Malik. An official notification in this regard had also been issued during the meeting.

The notification issued by the Human Resource department of the national flag carrier had read that the employees could apply under the VSS scheme until December 29.

“We have already received funds of Rs 12 billion from the federal government for payments under the VSS programme,” the PIA CEO had said.

