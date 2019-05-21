PIA employees to be fined for unnecessary air conditioner usage

KARACHI: In a bid to cut costs and control the depleting Pakistan International Airline’s finances, official orders have been issued to fine employees that leave air conditioners running unattended, reported ARY News.

PIA’s Chief Project Officer has issued orders to fine anyone who leaves an air conditioner running un-attended.

‘Employees can be fined up to Rs.1000 if air conditioners are left running in empty rooms,’ read the notification.

Read More: CAA to tax airlines based on passenger and cargo load of each flight

PIA’s has been taking austerity measures in the recent past to make up for the losses endured by the national flight carrier.

In a move to curb electricity costs, a new notification bars employees from unneeded use of air conditioners in the office premises.

Comments

comments