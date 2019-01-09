KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant was offloaded from a Lahore-bound flight for being under influence, ARY News reported.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to PIA officials, flight attendant Ghulam Muhammad Sarwar Chandio was tested positive for alcohol after a medical team paid a surprise visit to the flight (PK-31) and conducted his blood test. He was subsequently offloaded from the flight.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the national flag carrier said the PIA management has taken notice of the consumption of alcohol by the employee while on duty and added disciplinary action would be taken against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that PIA has adopted a unique approach to shed weight of its cabin crew by not allowing them to board planes unless they lose body weight up to desired standard set by the PIA management.

According to a notification issued on January 1, the PIA administration announced to gradually reduce waiver of 30 lbs (pounds) excess weight to zero lbs in upcoming months for the cabin crew.

“If any crew found above 30 lbs from the desired weight after 31st Jan, 2019, will be grounded and referred to Air Crew Medical Center for medical evaluation & treatment until weight is reduced up to desired standard/BMI,” the notification read.

The weight check of all the cabin crew will be carried out at their base stations, it added.

