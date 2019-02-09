PIA flight attendant challenges dismissal over ‘fake degree’

ISLAMABAD: A former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking review of its Dec 24 verdict with regard to bogus degrees of the airline’s employees, ARY News reported.

Samina Saleem Qureshi, who was dismissed from her job for allegedly having a fake BA degree, filed the petition, citing PIA Managing Director, General Manager, Manager Flight Services, and Deputy General Manager, Human Resources, Flight Services as respondents.

She states in the petition that the minimum educational qualification required for the post of flight attendant was intermediate. “Neither did she show her BA degree nor was she ever asked by the airline to submit the same,” she adds.

The petitioner submits the national flag carrier furnished a list of its employees possessing fake degrees in the top court, adding that the list didn’t include her name.

“I was dismissed from the job on the basis of the apex court’s Dec 24 verdict despite the fact that it didn’t include her name.”

“That all those whose cases are pending in different courts of the country have not been heard and without affording them an opportunity of hearing, the court had withdrawn the stay orders if granted in their favour is highly violative of their fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” the petition states.

She pleads with the court to review its Dec 24 order and direct the airline to reinstate her in her post.

