PIA flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) en route Toronto from Lahore made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday, sources told ARY News.

Sources said that the national flag carrier’s Boeing 777 aircraft, PK-789, with around 300 passengers on board met a ‘technical fault’ while flying over the Karachi airspace which led the pilot to seek permission from aviation authorities for an emergency landing.

The plane was granted permission by the authorities which later safely landed at Karachi airport, sources added. However, the details of the technical fault, passengers and flight number are due to be known.

Earlier on September 15, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight bound for Jeddah had made an emergency landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport – Lahore due to technical fault.

The PIA Boeing 777 aircraft took off from the Lahore airport but fire alarms were raised inside the cockpit after the emergence of smoke from the Engine No 1 of the PK-759 flight.

The pilot of the aircraft immediately contacted the control tower to seek permission for an emergency landing and safely landed the aircraft with more than 130 passengers on board.

According to the PIA spokesperson, PK-759 with more than 130 passengers was landed due to technical fault and the plane was grounded for repair work, whereas, the passengers were departed to Jeddah through an alternative flight.

