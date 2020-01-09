PIA flight forgets passengers’ luggage in Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Thursday landed at Karachi International airport from Saudi Arabia by leaving the luggage of the passengers back at the Jeddah airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, PIA’s flight PK-732 landed at Karachi airport by carrying 195 passengers, but forget to bring back luggage of at least 80 passengers from the Jeddah airport.

Coming into the knowledge, that their luggage is left in the KSA, the passengers recorded their protest against the PIA administration.

According to the protesting passengers, they have been told that the luggage was left over in the KSA due to shortage of space in the flight.

The sources within the airport said, the customers were ensured to bring back their luggage from the KSA tomorrow.

Read more: PIA lost passengers’ luggage worth over Rs20 million in five years

In the month of March it was revealed in an audit report, that the PIA had lost luggage of passengers worth over Rs20 million in last five years.

As per the report, luggage worth more than Rs20 million belonging to PIA passengers was lost during the years 2012 to 2016.

Luggage worth Rs3,975,000 went missing from Multan and Bahawalpur airports during 2012-13. while during 2014-15, luggage worth Rs24,023,000 went missing from Karachi airport, the report had said.

