Lahore-bound PIA flight ‘struck by lightning’                      

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-306 was struck by lightning on Thursday when it was on its way from Karachi to Lahore, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the captain landed the plane safely at Lahore Airport after it was hit by lightning over Nawabshah.

The primary radar of the aircraft was badly affected as a result of lightning.

However, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan, told ARY News that the captain of the PIA flight felt that the plane right-wing was hit by lightning over Nawabshah.

He said that PIA engineers inspected the plane thoroughly after landing at Lahore airport and found no sign of lightning.

