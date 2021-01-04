VIDEO: PIA flight from Manchester lands in Islamabad with only one passenger

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set a new record for operating an international flight with only one passenger on board, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the special chartered flight of PIA PK-9702 having the capacity of 371 passengers departed from Manchester to Islamabad on Sunday with only one passenger, belonging to Gujrat.

The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan told ARY News that the Pakistani government granted permission for the chartered flight on humanitarian grounds after a passenger hailing from Gujrat requested the authorities.

The travel to the UK by people has been reduced due to fears of new strains of COVID. Pakistan has so far confirmed two cases of the UK variant of coronavirus, which is believed to be highly transmissible.

The Government of Pakistan on Dec. 22 had declared a temporary suspension on all incoming flights from the United on the premise of new COVID strain detection in England which is ‘more transmissible than other previously known strains’.

Travelers to depart for England on a Pakistani passport will be liable to some conditions for their return to home country, including a negative PCR test taken maximum 72 hours before boarding.

