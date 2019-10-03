Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to resume Islamabad- Kuala Lumpur flight operations after the Federal Ombudsman’s intervention into the matter.

According to a spokesperson of the Federal Ombudsman, a large number of complaints were filed to the Ombudsperson’s office by overseas Pakistanis seeking the restoration of the PIA flights.

He said PIA would start flight operation from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 14th October 2019.

Earlier in February, the direct flights between the two countries were cancelled following the tensed regional situation.

In May, on the special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the national flag carrier (PIA) brought back 322 nationals stranded in Malaysia. Most of these Pakistanis were nabbed by Malaysian officials upon the expiry of visa or work permits and they were facing troubles in returning to the country because of the suspension of direct flights.

