PIA flights to Beijing to remain suspended till March 30

ISLAMABAD: As part of precautionary measure against novel coronavirus that originated in China, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday extended suspension of its flights to Beijing till March 30, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the national flag carrier said that Islamabad-Beijing-Tokyo flights will remain suspended till 30th of this month.

He said that PIA’s booking and sales agents have been restrain from reserving seats for Beijing. The spokesperson maintained that PIA’s flights PK-852 and PK-853 to China have been cancelled.

He said that the decision has been taken to prevent a possible outbreak of the deadly virus in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deadly virus has killed over 3,000 and infected more than 93,000 people across the world. The virus has spread to at least 76 countries.

Earlier on February 22, as part of precautionary measures to block possible outbreak of a novel coronavirus that had killed over 2,200 people and infected more than 75,500 others in mainland China, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suspended its Beijing flights.

The national flag carrier’s flights, PK-852 (Islamabad to Beijing to Tokyo) and PK-853 ( Beijing to Islamabad) will remain suspended until March 15, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

The decision to suspend the flights was part of measures to prevent a possible spread of the epidemic in the country. The spokesperson had said the PIA administration would decide whether to extend the cancellation of the flights in a few days.

