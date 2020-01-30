PIA flights bringing passengers from China after coronavirus screening

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday said that the passengers traveling from China to Pakistan on PIA flights have to pass through a complete screening process for coronavirus before leaving the virus-hit country, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman of the national flag carrier said that it is operating two flights from China in a week including a direct flight from Beijing to Islamabad and the other one connecting Tokyo before landing at the federal capital’s airport.

“We are facilitating over 300 passengers in each flight and each passenger is fully screened via infra-red rays for the deadly virus at the Beijing and Tokyo airports,” he said.

The spokesman said that the PIA officials were also supervising the screening process along with the handling agents at the foreign airports.

“The Chinese government is also not allowing any citizen to leave the Beijing airport before passing through the scanning process,” he said.

He said that other than the PIA flights, a China Airline flight also brings 250 passengers in a week from the bordering country.

On Wednesday, federal health authorities on Wednesday appointed focal persons at seven airports of the country aimed at managing awareness and cure programs on deadly coronavirus for the travelers.

A notification for the appointment of the focal persons has been issued from the central health establishment directorate.

It said that the health officials will be appointed at the seven airports of the country as focal persons for creating awareness regarding the virus, that has claimed several lives in China.

