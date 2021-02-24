PIA restores domestic flights to Chitral, Rahim Yar Khan

KARACHI: The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced to restore Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan flights in order to facilitate residents of both cities, ARY News reported.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national airline will operate flights on this route twice a week.

The one-way fare between Karachi-Rahim Yar Khan will be Rs8,800.

Besides, the national flag carrier also restored flights to Chitral which were suspended earlier due to coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the PIA also announced restoring Lahore-Islamabad flights. The national flag carrier will operate three flights in a week on this route.

Back in January, the national flag-carrier had announced to increase the number of flights between Karachi and Quetta.

The PIA spokesperson had said in a statement that the national flag-carrier will operate four flights in a week between Karachi and Quetta.

The statement also reads that the one-way fare between two destinations will be Rs8,732.

