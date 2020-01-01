PIA flights forget passengers’ luggage in Dubai

KARACHI: The two flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight forgot to bring back passengers’ luggage from Dubai to Islamabad and Peshawar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PIA’s flight PK-218 landed at Islamabad Airport without the luggage of the passengers, who flown back to Islamabad from Dubai, while PK-256 was coming to Peshawar from Alain.

The passengers recorded their protest in front of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) counter for leaving their luggage back in Dubai.

The Deputy Terminal Manager held talks with the protesting passengers, which failed, said the airport sources.

Meanwhile, Airport Security Force (ASF) contingents were called on at the airport after failure of the talks with the passengers.

Read more: PIA lost passengers’ luggage worth over Rs20 million in five years

In the month of March it was revealed in an audit report, that the PIA had lost luggage of passengers worth over Rs20 million in last five years.

As per the report, luggage worth more than Rs20 million belonging to PIA passengers was lost during the years 2012 to 2016.

Luggage worth Rs3,975,000 went missing from Multan and Bahawalpur airports during 2012-13. while during 2014-15, luggage worth Rs24,023,000 went missing from Karachi airport, the report had said.

