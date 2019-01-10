PIA reschedules its flights for Sialkot due to runway repair

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reschedule its flights for Sialkot due to repair of the airport’s runway, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details shared by the spokesman of the PIA in his statement issued here from Karachi, the flights that have been rescheduled from Sialkot for January 15 and 16, are now to take-off from the Lahore airport.

According to the revised schedule, the Damam flight, bound to land at the Sialkot airport on January 15, will now land at the Lahore International airport.

Similarly Sialkot-Sharjah bound two flights will now take-off from the Lahore airport, while a Jeddah bound flight will also be operated from the same airport.

“A Jeddah flight bound to fly from the Sialkot airport earlier will now take-off from the Lahore airport on January 16,” the revised schedule reads.

Meanwhile, two flights, one to Riyadh and other to Karachi will also be operated from the Lahore airport on January 16, due to runway repair work at the Sialkot airport.

“The travel agents and the passengers of the mentioned flights have been informed through telephone calls and the SMSs,” the spokesman of the national flag carrier continued in his statement.

Comments

comments