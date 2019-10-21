ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) issued Rs100 million worth of free tickets to politicians and bureaucrats among other personalities over a period of last ten years, ARY News reported.

پی آئی اے سے مفت سفر کرنے والوں کے نام سامنے آگئے پی آئی اے سے مفت سفر کرنے والوں کے نام سامنے آگئے —- دس سال کے آڈٹ میں 10 کروڑ کے مفت ٹکٹوں کا انکشاف — سابق چیئرمین، سیاست دان، بڑے بابو صاحبان نے فائدہ اٹھایا#ARYNews #PIA Posted by ARY News on Monday, October 21, 2019

According to details gathered by ARY News, Rs 100 million worth of PIA tickets were distributed among favourites during the last ten years which caused loss of more than Rs100 million to the national exchequer.

The audit report of PIA formed on orders of Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has also revealed names of high-ups who took benefit from the national-carrier.

Former PIA chairmen, several pilots, bureaucrats, technocrats, businessmen, politicians, industrialists and former federal secretaries were among those who were benefited by the PIA, said an audit report.

It was further revealed that the audit report has suggested to recover the money of free tickets from the abovementioned people.

However, the PIA spokesperson said that a reply to the audit report has been submitted in the apex court in this regard.

Earlier in February, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spent Rs 18.7 million on free ticketing on domestic and international travelling from July 2016 to September 2018.

Details further added that Rs 2.4 million tickets were issued free of cost in 2016 to 122 passengers on 58 flights, Rs 5.6 million worth free tickets were issued in 2017 to 356 passengers on 157 flights, and in eight months, 356 tickets were issued on 124 flights costing Rs 10.8 million.

