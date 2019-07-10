PIA gets Airbus A320 operational after 13 months of grounding

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has added another aircraft A320 to its fleet, which was grounded for more than 13 months.

“This was the second grounded aircraft after Boeing 777 that has been made operational and will now be part of PIA’s active fleet with no grounded aircraft left behind except for mandatory routine maintenance checks, a PIA spokesperson told APP.

The said aircraft Airbus A320 registration AP-BLV was grounded in May 2018.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik after joining PIA had instructed to make all grounded aircraft operational.

These recently revived aircraft Boeing 777 (made already operational from June) and A320 aircraft will be utilized for PIA’s Hajj operation.

The CEO has congratulated PIA Engineering, Flight Operations, Finance and Supply Chain Divisions for their sincere and untiring efforts and announced appreciation letters for the work, the spokesperson said.

