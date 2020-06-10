PIA issues guidelines for passengers of foreign flights

ISLAMABAD: The national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has issued guidelines for the passengers of the foreign flights to United Kingdom (UK), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of PIA said that the passengers travelling to Britain must keep a copy of online British Public Health Passenger Locator form and provide it to concerned staff after arriving at the airport.

The passengers will be allowed to go onboard after providing the copy of the form before appearing at check-in and boarding counter.

The British government had declared 14-day isolation mandatory for all passengers arriving from foreign countries and asked them to fill the health locator form.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan restored its flight operation to the UK, United States (US) and other countries after making special arrangements to contain the spread of coronavirus.

