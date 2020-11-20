Web Analytics
PIA halts meal service; bans serving hot beverages

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken special measures during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic by halting meal service on domestic flights and banned serving hot beverages in all flights, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that pre-packaged box with cold beverages will be served to the passengers on domestic flights. Moreover, the PIA chief executive officer (CEO) approved changing meal service for international flights which will be implemented immediately.

The management of the national carrier banned serving hot beverages on all flights as a pre-packaged box with cold beverages will be served in order to limit interaction between passengers and crew following the reviewed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Following the changes in meal service, snacks, club sandwiches, check patties, one banana and muffin will be served to the passengers to Saudi Arabia sector, whereas, club sandwiches, check patties, one banana and biscuit will be served on return flights.

Only snacks will be served on flights of Kabul and Gulf countries.

