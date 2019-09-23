PIA illegal appointments reference: Court to indict accused on October 1

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday fixed October 1 to indict former aviation adviser Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi and ex-secretary aviation Irfan Elahi over charges of illegal appointments made in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Abbasi and Irfan Ellahi appeared before the court in today’s hearing, in which the copies of the reference were provided to them.

The court after fixing October 1 to indict the accused in the reference adjourned the hearing.

Back in the month of June, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed reference against the accused over charges of illegal appointments in PIA.

Musharraf Rasool and Tariq Mehmood Pasha were also among the accused who were nominated in the fresh reference filed by NAB.

Read more: SC declares PIA CEO Musharraf Rasool’s appointment invalid

Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi had been appointed as adviser to the prime minister on aviation during PML-N’s tenure in February 2017.

Whereas, Irfan Elahi had been made PIA acting chairman in addition to his assignment as the-then federal secretary of Aviation Division after being named by the board of directors of the national flag-carrier in December 2016. Later, he had stepped down from his post in May 2018.

Comments

comments