PIA increase fares for Dubai, Abu Dhabi flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has increased fares up to six thousand for two sectors of Middle East – Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

After the revision of fares, a round trip from Lahore to Dubai will cost Rs 61,000 and while Lahore to Abu Dhabi will be Rs 61,200.

Sources said that PIA hiked the fares owing to a large number of people traveling to these two sectors, in which most of the passengers are labors and Iqama visa holders.

PIA administration has informed agents about the decision.

In July, the national flag-carrier, PIA, announced to give discounts up to 10 percent to the passengers traveling from London to Sialkot from September 24 to November 30.

Under the ‘Surprise Holiday Scheme’, the senior citizens will be given special discount up to 10 percent by the PIA, as well as school students would receive 10 pc discount over international and domestic flights.

