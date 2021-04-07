PIA plans to operate Karachi-Skardu direct flights

KARACHI: Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), said on Wednesday national carrier is planning to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu in order to promote tourism, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media, the PIA CEO said that after launching direct flights from Lahore to Skardu, the national flag carrier planning to launch Lahore-Gilgit flights as well.

“PIA is also planning to launch direct flights from Karachi to Skardu,” he said, adding that PIA was taking measures for the promotion of tourism.

The national carrier commenced direct flights from Lahore to northern areas as the first flight carrying 153 passengers landed at Skardu airport today.

The first direct flight departed from Lahore to Skardu, the junction of tourist destinations in northern areas of Pakistan. The national airline has achieved another milestone by announcing to connect different cities through enhanced flight operations.

The first PIA flight from Lahore to Skardu was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Skardu airport.

The PIA spokesperson announced earlier that the national flag carrier will operate two flights twice a week between Lahore and Skardu. The PIA will use Airbus A-320 aircraft for Skardu flight operation and the fare of one person will be Rs7500.

On March 26, Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport had welcomed the first flight on Friday, after a hiatus of 17 years.

