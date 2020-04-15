KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has brought back 1,800 stranded Pakistan across the globe in 21 flights, thus so far, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The coronavirus relief flight operations of the PIA is going on in line with the NCOC’s decisions.

According to the break up report of the lifted passengers issued by the PIA spokesperson, 377 Pakistanis were lifted from Canada, 140 from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. and 136 countrymen stranded in Iraq were lifted.

200 Pakistanis were rescued from Istanbul and people were also lifted from Thailand and Malaysia.

The PIA’s spokesperson further added that rescue operation to lift Pakistanis is underway and the staff is fearlessly serving the people.

He added that CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik is himself supervising the operation.

Last week, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had granted permission to the national airline to operate relief flights for bringing back the stranded Pakistanis in foreign countries.

The aviation authority hasd released a NOTAM for permission to operate special flights by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to facilitate nationals trapped in foreign countries due to the suspension of flight operations amid coronavirus crisis.

