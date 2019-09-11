PIA launches London-Sialkot flights

ISLAMABAD: After starting Sialkot-Paris flights, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched weekly flight operation on Sialkot-London route, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, PIA flight PK-778, carrying hundreds of passengers left for Sialkot from London on Wednesday night and arrived at Sialkot airport today (Thursday). PIA’s country manager saw off passengers at Heathrow Airport, London.

Initially, the route would operate once-a-week, from Sialkot to Heathrow Airport, every Tuesday, whereas the flight from Heathrow Airport to Sialkot would arrive every Wednesday.

PIA flight PK-777 will fly from Sialkot International Airport every Tuesday at 10:15 am and will arrive at Heathrow Airport, London at 2:50 pm PST, said a statement issued by the national flag carrier.

The route will provide direct point to point service to Sialkot city and shortest approach to Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, Kharian, Gujrat, Jhelum and adjoining areas.

Earlier in January 2019, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched Sialkot-Paris flights.

The first flight (PK-720) arrived at the Sialkot airport from Paris. Upon arrival, the flight was welcomed with a water cannon salute. Minister for Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro was also present at the airport to welcome the passengers.

