PIA to start London-Sialkot flights in September

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to start direct flights between Sialkot and London from September this year, ARY News reported.

As per details, the route will be operational from 10 September, and in the first phase, the airline will run one flight per week.

The route will provide direct point to point service to Sialkot city and shortest approach to Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, Kharian, Gujrat, Jhelum and adjoining areas.

Earlier in January 2019, The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday launched Sialkot-Paris flights.

The first flight (PK-720) arrived at the Sialkot airport from Paris. Upon arrival, the flight was welcomed with a water cannon salute. Minister for Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro was also present at the airport to welcome the passengers.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has criticised past rulers for destroying Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

Addressing to media in Islamabad, the PM’s special assistant said that political appointments and using PIA for private visits by past rulers have ruined the national flag career.

“Government has decided to retrieve all money from past rulers for using national career airline for private visits between 2008 to 2018,” she added.

She further said rulers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) used PIA like Qingqi rickshaw and pilots of the PIA were made their personal drivers.

