PIA suffered loss of Rs.106.573mn due to wastage of meals

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has wasted meal of worth rs. 106.573 million from 2013 to 2015 due to poor planning and negligence, revealed audit report, ARY News reported on Monday.

In an audit report received by ARY News, it was revealed that the national airline suffered huge financial losses in terms of the meal, they provide to its passengers.

The report stated that 55, 58,284 passengers traveled through the PIA from 2013-2015, but the then administration arranged food for 60, 72,839 passengers from the PIA’s kitchen, that cost loss of rs10.65 million to the national flag carrier.

The audit report has held the then administration responsible for the loss, which was informed about the issue in 2016 and November 2018.

The PIA administration also failed to respond in a matter related to spending millions of rupees under the name of expenses.

Earlier in August, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had announced a record number of promotions of 1,000 flight attendants as it was the highest-ever figure in the history citing past records.

Sources had said that the large-scale promotions were made for the first time in history in Flight Services Department of the national flag-carrier as more than 600 flight attendants were promoted to Grade 4 to Grade 5, whereas, more than 90 attendants were promoted to Group 6 from Grade-5.

