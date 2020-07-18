Web Analytics
PIA makes Coronavirus Test compulsory for passengers flying to Canada

PIA, Canada flights, coronavirus test

KARACHI: All travelers flying out of Pakistan to Canada by a PIA flight need to present a negative COVID-19 test certificate, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has declared coronavirus test compulsory for passengers three days before their flight to Canada, according to sources.

According to sources, Canadian health authorities have made coronavirus negative certificate mandatory for the passengers traveling by the PIA.

The Canadian Public Health Agency has sent an email to PIA authorities with regard to presence of coronavirus positive passengers in the airlines’ flight PK-783 from Lahore to Toronto, sources said.

“Coronavirus positive passengers were pointed out traveling at seat numbers 22 to 28 in the flight,” according to the email.

The PIA Toronto station staff has informed the airlines about the Canadian Health Agency’s email, sources said.

The airline has encountered scores of incidents involving passengers testing positive for the coronavirus onboard.

