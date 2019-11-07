PIA medical officers promoted with 10pc pay raise

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has promoted a number of its medical officers to next rank with a 10 per cent increase in their basic pay, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Among those who have been promoted from the airline’s Pay Group-VIII to Pay Group-IX are Dr Nusrat Toheed Abbasi, who has been elevated to the rank of Deputy Medical Officer Lahore, Dr Qadir Dad Shah, appointed as Chief Flight Surgeon and Dr Noor A. Akhund, promoted as Deputy Chief Medical Officer Karachi.

On being promoted to the next rank, they are entitled to “10% of basic pay as a promotional increase”, according to a notification, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

Earlier, on Sept 14, the national flag-carrier had announced the promotion of 229 flight attendants.

Around 229 flight attendants were promoted to upper grades, according to a notification issued by the administration.

Around 120 flight attendants were promoted to Grade 6 from Grade 5, whereas, more than 96 attendants were promoted to Group 7, reads a notification. Similarly, 13 attendants were lifted from Grade 7 to Grade 8.

