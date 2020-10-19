PIA offers special discount on Eid-i-Miladun Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi (S.A.W.), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) offered a 12 per cent discount on all flights to and from Jeddah and Medina with additional 12 Kg baggage allowance, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the national flag carrier said that the discount offer will be valid from 1st to 12th of Rabiul Awwal.

Experience Eid Milad un Nabi with a special discounted trip to Medina and Jeddah only from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. Book Now: https://t.co/zzPi4NyCFA#PIA #PIACares #MiladunNabi #GreatPeopleToFlyWith pic.twitter.com/HzPlrUOfRl — PIA (@Official_PIA) October 19, 2020

It is pertaining to mention here that the Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated across the country on October 30 (Friday).

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman had announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon had not been sighted anywhere across the country on Saturday, therefore, the month of Rabiul Awwal will commence from Monday, October 19, and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi would fall on October 30.

The announcement had been made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Mufti Muneeb at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office here in Karachi.

