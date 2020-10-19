Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PIA offers special discount on Eid-i-Miladun Nabi (SAW)

pia

ISLAMABAD: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi (S.A.W.), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) offered a 12 per cent discount on all flights to and from Jeddah and Medina with additional 12 Kg baggage allowance, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the national flag carrier said that the discount offer will be valid from 1st to 12th of  Rabiul Awwal.

 

It is pertaining to mention here that the Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated across the country on October 30 (Friday).

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman had announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon had not been sighted anywhere across the country on Saturday, therefore, the month of Rabiul Awwal will commence from Monday, October 19, and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi would fall on October 30.

The announcement had been made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Mufti Muneeb at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office here in Karachi.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Dual face of Sindh govt exposed over Safdar Awan’s arrest

Pakistan

No concession for those who violate law: PM, govt huddle concurred

Pakistan

Swiss ambassador calls on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan

Safdar Awan granted bail in Quaid’s mausoleum sanctity case


ARY NEWS URDU