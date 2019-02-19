PIA offers to bring back Pakistanis who will be freed from Saudi jails

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday extended offer to bring back the Pakistanis who will be freed from Saudi Arabian jails, ARY News reported.

Welcoming the warm gesture of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer and President Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated the nation on release of more than 2,000 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabian jails.

“PIA is ready to present its services to bring back Pakistani expatriates from Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He said the national flag carrier was awaiting the government’s course of action and order in this regard.

Read More: PM Khan thanks Saudi crown prince for release of Pakistani prisoners as royal visit concludes

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday thanked Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for his visit to Pakistan and also expressed his gratitude to the royal dignitary for ordering the release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners detained in Saudi Arabian jails.

Addressing a joint press conference along with the Saudi crown prince at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, PM Khan said: “The social media response [on your visit] to Pakistan shows your immense popularity, and if you were to contest the elections here, you would end up getting more votes than me.”

He said the entire Pakistani nation was thankful for his act of kindness in releasing the detained people.

Comments

comments