PIA directs pilots willing to fast to go on leave

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has directed its pilots to take leave if they desire to fast during the month of Ramazan amid precautionary measures during the flights, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The national flag carrier in its guidelines issued for the pilots and cabin crew said that the pilots willing to fast during the month of Ramazan should go on leave and if found violating the directives they could face suspension or termination of their licenses.

A notification issued from general manager Flight Services PIA Amir Bashir also directed the pilots and cabin crew to submit an undertaking regarding implementation on the issued guidelines.

He said that the food intake was necessary during flight operation at high altitude as it could lead to low glucose level and endanger the life of the said person and the passengers onboard.

On April 09, keeping the safety of passengers in view, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has forbidden its captains and cabin crew from fasting during flights.

According to the safety alert issued by the PIA administration for captains and cabin crew in connection with the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, the pilots and cabin crew have been prohibited from fasting during flights.

“Majority of the Muslim countries’ airlines captains and crew members are not allowed to fast during flight”, the alert read. The ban on fasting has been put in place to ensure the safety of travellers.

The PIA spokesperson further said a mechanism is being evolved to ensure no flight operations during Sehri and Iftari timings.

Pakistan International Airlines has termed the decision best for its passengers, captains and cabin crew in line with the international rules.

Comments

comments