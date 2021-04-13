KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by the national flag carrier’s pilots and crew during the month of Ramazan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the notification, the PIA pilots and crew members would have to sign an undertaking for psychoactive substances and breath analyzer test for alcohol before operating their flight during the month of Ramazan.

Besides this, the PIA pilots and crew have been asked to consume a glass of water, juice or soft drink prior to operating the flights in view of flight safety measures.

On April 09, keeping the safety of passengers in view, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has forbidden its captains and cabin crew from fasting during flights.

According to the safety alert issued by the PIA administration for captains and cabin crew in connection with the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, the pilots and cabin crew have been prohibited from fasting during flights.

“Majority of the Muslim countries’ airlines captains and crew members are not allowed to fast during flight”, the alert read. The ban on fasting has been put in place to ensure the safety of travellers.

The PIA spokesperson further said a mechanism is being evolved to ensure no flight operations during Sehri and Iftari timings.

Pakistan International Airlines has termed the decision best for its passengers, captains and cabin crew in line with the international rules.

