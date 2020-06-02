PIA plane crash: Airbus experts begin decoding cockpit voice recorder   

KARACHI: Experts at Airbus have started decoding flight recorder and cockpit voice recorder of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane that crashed near Karachi airport, claiming 97 lives, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details provided by Airbus company, the first coordination meeting of the experts with the Pakistani team was held in the company’s headquarters today.

⚠️ Accident @Airbus #A320 AP-BLD @Official_PIA / Pakistan’s AAIB arrived with CVR & FDR at @BEA_Aero yesterday / Coordination meeting was held this morning with @BEA_Aero @Airbus & @CFM_engines / Technical work has now started in our lab in the presence of president of AAIB. — BEA ✈️ 🚁🛩 🇫🇷 (@BEA_Aero) June 2, 2020



“The experts have begun examining the black box of the plane in fully-equipped Airbus lab,” it said adding that both parts of the black box are being decoded in the presence of Pakistani team.

Decoding the cockpit voice recorder will reveal important facts needed to ascertain the cause of the plane crash incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that an aircrafts investigative team of Pakistan left the country along with Airbus experts after they concluded the probe into the plane crash incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that an 11-member team of Airbus company comprising French experts completed its investigations at the site of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident on May 31.

Read More: PK-8303 attempted to land at Karachi airport before crash, say investigators

During the investigations, the team utilized both modern technologies and adopted traditional ways to look into the incident.

The PIA authorities have provided the team with all documents needed to probe the matter. The investigators after their final visits would leave the country via special plane on June 01. They would take away flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder with them to decode it.

Comments

comments