Families of PIA plane crash victims will now get Rs10mn each

Karachi: Families of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash victims will now get Rs 10 million each instead of Rs 5 million, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, the national flag carrier has convinced the insurance company to pay an amount of Rs 10 million per passenger instead of Rs 5 million as allowed maximum limit in the Carriage by Air Act of 2012.

This will be in addition to already paid Rs 1.0 million towards funeral/burial expenses to the immediate family of the deceased passengers of the ill-fated PK 8303 flight of 22 May 2020.

He said that letters are being dispatched to all the successors on record, in this regard.

The increase in compensation amount was the result of personal rigorous follow up of CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik with the insurers who maintained that Rs 5 million was too less, the spokesperson added.

PIA has also paid Rs1 million to the young girl who passed away on the ground. In addition to that Rs 500,000 has also been paid to the two injured on the ground.

The spokesman said that PIA has completed the spadework and is awaiting certificates of Guardianship or succession from the legal heirs of the victims for expeditious process and early payment.

