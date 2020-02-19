PIA plane ‘taken to Germany’ sold for $1.4mn, reply submitted in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines’ Airbus-310, which was reportedly taken to Germany by former CEO, was sold in $1.4 million, the PIA stated in its response in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, in a case related to missing of the aircraft.

“The plane was not missing but sold as it completed its tenure in 2016”, the PIA’s response submitted in the apex court reads.

The plane was sent to Germany after the approval of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which was also used in a film shooting over paid remuneration of 201000 Euros.

The reply further states that PIA administration is cooperating in the investigation as the Federal Investigation Agency and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were already investigating into the matter before takeover of the new management.

Read more: Ex-COO involved in selling PIA plane hasn’t returned to Pakistan

It may be noted that, with the permission of a German Coo of the PIA, Bernd Hildenbrand, the plane was brought to Germany for a movie shoot in 2017. Since then the aircraft was parked at Leipzig airport and later was later sold in two parts.

The PIA had appointed the foreigner Coo for several months who allegedly did not possess required educational skills.

