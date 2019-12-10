PIA plane encounters minor accident at Sialkot airport   

SIALKOT: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight returning from Jeddah met an accident during landing at Sialkot International Airport, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the tyre of the Boeing aircraft burst off due to incomplete repair work at the runway.

The burst of the Boeing 777 plane tyre could cause losses of upto one million rupees to the national flag carrier, they said adding that the flight operation was also disturbed at the airport due to the incident.

According to the PIA spokesman, the tyre was later replaced with the one requisitioned from Lahore. However, sources said that a Jeddah-bound PIA flight from Lahore also suffered a three-hour delay due to the process.

On December 06, swarms of locusts attacked an aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) before it was preparing to land at Quetta airport.

The Quetta bound PIA flight PK-310 which flew from Karachi escaped an accident as swarms of locusts struck the aircraft near Balochistan capital’s airspace before landing today.

However, the pilot managed to touch the land safely despite the attack of locusts affected windscreen and the front side of the aircraft.

The plane was immediately inspected by engineers at the airport; fortunately, the plane’s engine was not affected in the incident but the front side of the aircraft’s body received some dents, sources said.

